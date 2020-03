Fraser Valley – The following are the results of the 2020 UFV Student Elections.

Senate

Four students were elected to serve on Senate for one-year terms, August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021:

Tripat Sandhu

Jobanpreet Singh Thind

Rajdeep Dhaliwal

Nathan Burns

Board of Governors

Two students were elected to serve on the Board of Governors for one-year terms, August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021:

Dumanveer Binar

Simran Singh Sandhu