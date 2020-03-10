Tuesday COVID-19 Update – 7 New Cases, Two In Fraser Health Considered “Community Transmissions”

Vancouver/Fraser Health – In the Tuesday, March 10 update on COVID-19 in BC, there are 7 new cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer said there were 5 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health.

That includes two people who work at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

There are two new cases in the Fraser Health region however Dr. Henry stated that one is in their 90s and the other in their 40s, and both contracted the virus through community transmission. The older man is in isolation at a local hospital while the other is in self-isolation at his home.

Both of those cases are under investigation to pinpoint how they contracted the virus.

More to come.