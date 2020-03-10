Public Gets To Name The Two New Chilliwack Schools

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Board of Education invites staff, students and the community of Chilliwack to submit name ideas for two new schools:

An integrated arts and technology secondary opening September 2021. This is the one next to AD Rundle and on the site of the old UFV North Campus

opening September 2021. This is the one next to AD Rundle and on the site of the old UFV North Campus A south side K – 8 school opening September 2022. This is off Tyson Road.

Each school is unique in its purpose and geographical location. An overview of each school is provided with the submission form.

Submissions will be accepted until April 3, 2020.

Submissions can be completed using the following forms:

ONLINE FORMS

Integrated arts and technology secondary Submission Form

K – 8 south side school Submission Form