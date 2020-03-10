PODCAST – Kent 125 with John Van Laerhoven, former Mayor and Schoolteacher in Agassiz

Kent/Agassiz – 2020 marks the 125th anniversary of the District of Kent in the Fraser Valley. One of the main players over the years in the Agassiz-Harrison Mills area is John Van Laerhoven who served as schoolteacher, councillor and Mayor.

Retired Broadcaster and Agassiz resident John Henry Oliver is providing a number of podcasts over the weeks, touching base with community members, movers and shakers, as the Kent 125 Celebrations continue.