BC Transit Monitoring COVID-19 and Buses in Fraser Valley – Wash Your Hands and Cover Your Mouth When You Cough/Sneeze

Fraser Valley – BC Transit, like many other transit services, are trying to ensure clean buses and not spread false information and panic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the usual call to wash your hands and cover your moth when you cough and sneeze. Transit workers are doing their part in keeping buses safe and clean. If you feel sick, don’t commute and stay at home.

Jonathon Dyck with BC Transit told FVN in a statement:

Health Canada and the Province of BC are taking the lead on the response to COVID-19, and BC Transit is following their lead. Health experts advise the risk rating is still low, and we continue to monitor the situation along with our partners including Translink. Health experts recommend customers to reconsider travel plans if they are not feeling well, to follow proper hand hygiene practices including using hand sanitizer and hand washing practices, and to please cover their nose and mouth if they have to cough or sneeze.

As the risk is still deemed low by health experts, we are continuing our standard cleaning practices for our buses. Our general practice of preparing buses for customer service requires that each evening, when the bus returns back to the yard, the bus has a nightly cleaning. If required, BC Transit will undertake a detailed clean of a bus.

We are also reminding staff of the importance of practicing proper hand hygiene practices including using hand sanitizer and hand washing practices, and to please cover their mouth if you have to cough or nose if they have to sneeze.

If the situation changes, we would then explore if additional cleaning practices need to be implemented.