Abbotsford Police – Shots Fired on Clinton Avenue, Suspect In Custody

Abbotsford – On Monday evening (March 9 @ 8:22PM) Abbotsford Police were called to the 32000 block of Clinton Avenue for a report of “Shots Fired”. Witnesses reported hearing a loud “bang” and observed smoke coming from the residence’s window.

Upon police arrival, officers observed bullet holes on the exterior of the building. It appeared that the holes originated from within the residence. Officers contained the home and initiated a dialogue with a male resident who appeared to be in mental distress. After an hour of dialogue, the 23-year-old male surrendered to police without incident; from there he was taken to hospital for medical assessment and subsequently released into police custody.

The male appeared in court Tuesday afternoon facing numerous firearm-related charges.