Chilliwack School District Issues Statement On COVID-19 & Spring Break Travel

Chilliwack – Over the weekend, Abbotsford School Board issued notice that all international travel for students had been canceled due to COVID-19.

Chilliwack School Board canceled trips to France and on Monday, Rohan Arul-pragasam, the Interim School Superintendent issued a statement on how they are handling the situation:

As we approach spring break, we are writing to families in Chilliwack to provide an update regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Spring break is generally a time that families find it convenient to travel either within Canada or overseas to see family and friends, experience new cultures or simply to spend time with loved ones.

In the past short while we have seen an increase in the number of positive cases for COVID-19 across the globe as well as in Canada, and the rate of infection is on the rise. We are currently facing a global challenge with the outbreak of COVID-19, and with increased local and international travel there is a greater propensity to be exposed to the novel coronavirus.

We have been monitoring the situation very closely and relying on the latest information from the World Health Organization, the BC Ministries of Health and Education, Fraser Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control. We have also been monitoring the Government of Canada’s Travel Health Notices and Travel Advice and Advisories with respect to international travel advisories. As such, given that students and staff safety is paramount and out of an abundance of caution, all international school field trips to France have been cancelled due to high concerns and risks regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

We are advising families who plan to travel overseas for spring break to observe the Government of Canada’s Travel Health Notices where the following travel advisories have been issued effective March 4, 2020. Please note that impacted areas may change and expand as the situation continues to evolve:

•Level 3 Travel Advisory (Avoid Non‐essential Travel) for China, Iran, Northern Italy;

•Level 2 Travel Advisory (Practice Special Precautions) for Japan, South Korea.

We are also asking families who are travelling overseas to China and Iran to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to BC, and to monitor closely for symptoms of illness as per the information provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Finally, please see this letter from Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s Provincial Health Officer, regarding spring break travel. We will continue to monitor the ever-changing landscape in relation to COVID-19 this week and over spring break. Wishing everyone a safe spring break with friends and family!