100 Women Who Care Fraser Valley – Unique Fundraiser

Fraser Valley – 100 Women Who Care Fraser Valley is a unique way to raise money for charities and non-profits.

Founding member and Valley Realtor Tina Shaw told FVN:

I would like to spread the word about this wonderful alliance that has been followed 800 plus times around the world and now the Fraser Valley has its own chapter!

The model is 100 women getting together 4 times a year all with the pledge to donate $100 to the charity of choice that night. This Charity must be local and helping currently in the Fraser Valley! The goal is that the charity which is voted on walks away with $10000.00 that night towards their cause!

FAQ and who do they help?

100 Women Who Care Fraser Valley have proudly donated to Langley Special Olympics, Delta Rotary Starfish Backpack Program and The Gaby David Childhood Cancer Foundation so far.

100% of the money is going to the charity of choice, that means the alliance is simply an organized structure not a business. Every women on board is a volunteer (as are all the members who do extra to make these events happen)