Vintage Car Club of Canada AGM and Governors Meeting in Merritt – Saturday April 18

Merritt – The Vintage Car Club of Canada holds its Annual General Meeting in the spring each year. This year its in Merritt on Saturday April 18.

More info to come. Facebook page is here.

Whether it’s a ’30 Roadster or a ’50’s Studebaker or a ’67 Mustang, the drivers and collectors from near and far will be at the AGM. Sadly there are a number of collectors who are now in their 60’s to 90’s that are selling their vehicles because they can’t keep up with the up keep. You will find a few deals and plenty to shop talk.