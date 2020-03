Chilliwack – In the coming weeks and months, you will be hearing more about Teskey Aluminum Fabrication.

The brainchild of Adam Tesky with help from his wife Leah, Adam has honed his craft at Tycrop in Chilliwack and recently Magnum Trailer and Equipment in Abbotsford.

Part of Adam’s back story is here, taken from his power point presentation.

The Facebook page is here.