As COVID-19 Spreads, It Now Affects Major Events

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – COVID-19 is affecting various large gatherings. Rock bands Queen, Slipknot and Whitesnake are cancelling or postponing shows due to the outbreak.

Whitesnake has cancelled some tour dates due to the #Coronavirus. Tip of the iceberg? https://t.co/XrtQ70dmrv — Best Classic Bands (@BestClassicBnds) March 5, 2020

The SXSW Arts and Tech Festival in Austin Texas is cancelled.

South by Southwest — the annual technology, music and film festival — has been canceled over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Austin city officials have announced.https://t.co/0HRphRHkiw — NPR (@NPR) March 6, 2020

Rogers Arena and the Vancouver Canucks released a statement expressing concern and putting up more sanitizing stations.

Barry Douglas of the Chilliwack Chiefs referred FVN’s info request to the BCHL media office as the playoffs are well underway.

Provincial officials admit that tourism and trade show dollars will take a hit as the outbreak spreads and many people don’t want to be in large crowds for fear of getting sick.

This is an evolving story. More to come.