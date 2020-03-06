Fraser Valley/Vancouver – COVID-19 is affecting various large gatherings. Rock bands Queen, Slipknot and Whitesnake are cancelling or postponing shows due to the outbreak.
The SXSW Arts and Tech Festival in Austin Texas is cancelled.
Rogers Arena and the Vancouver Canucks released a statement expressing concern and putting up more sanitizing stations.
Barry Douglas of the Chilliwack Chiefs referred FVN’s info request to the BCHL media office as the playoffs are well underway.
Provincial officials admit that tourism and trade show dollars will take a hit as the outbreak spreads and many people don’t want to be in large crowds for fear of getting sick.
This is an evolving story. More to come.
Be the first to comment on "As COVID-19 Spreads, It Now Affects Major Events"