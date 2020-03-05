WIN TICKETS To An Intimate Evening with Prism’s Henry Small – Thursday March 19

Chilliwack – Henry Small is a Canadian singer, songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist with a career spanning more than 40 years in the music industry.

His many successes including writing, recording and touring with the likes of John Entwistle of The Who, and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who. His legendary tenure with Prism earned him a Gold Record with his #1 hit single “Don’t Let Him Know” written by Bryan Adams from the Prism album SMALL CHANGE.

Adding to that, Henry has done soundtracks for movies, has made several national television concert appearances and continues to write, record and produce his own solo projects.

WIN TICKETS to Henry Small. Tell us why you want to go in the comment box below. One pair of tickets will be drawn at random.

Ticket info is here.

Adult $35

Senior $32

Youth $30