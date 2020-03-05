Finance Minister Carole James Diagnosed with Parkinson’s – Will Not Run for Re-Election

Victoria – Finance Minister Carole James went to the doctor about a year ago with a tremor in her and and told the doctor she had a balance issue. She thought is was from fatigue. It was more than that. On Thursday she took to social media to say she has Parkinson’s Disease and will not seek re-election in the next Provincial Election, whenever that is.

Today I’m speaking publicly about being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. I’m sharing this because people often face stigma, and I believe it’s important to be open. Between 10,000 and 13,000 people in BC have Parkinson’s, and if speaking out can help others that’s a good thing.