Chilliwack’s All About Fishing 2020 – Saturday March 14 – Heritage Park

Chilliwack – It’s the annual fisherman’s dream expo at Heritage Park Chilliwack – The 2020 All About Fishing sponsored by Fred’s Custom Tackle, Fishing with Rod and Tourism Chilliwack.

Would you like to learn how to cast a fishing rod, tie a fly, or catch a salmon and steelhead? You will have a chance to do all that under one roof in Chilliwack on March 14th

Local fishing experts will demonstrating different fishing techniques from basic to advanced. Find out where, when and how you can go fishing in the Fraser Valley. Learn about conservation efforts which are being done by local watershed stewardship groups and how you can get involved. Shop for bargains and rare finds at the used fishing tackle sale. There will also be a variety of activities for younger kids, including arts and crafts, fishing games and live fish viewing! From novice to experienced anglers, this is a FREE event for all ages!



* Used Fishing Tackle Sale & Swap Meet *



Fraser Valley Salmon Society’s used fishing tackle sale and swap meet will be back by popular demand at this year’s event! Sellers, if you would like to reserve a table, please email info@fishingwithrod.com. The rate is $40/table.



More information:

http://www.fishingwithrod.com/all-about-fishing