Kent 125 Official Souvenir Calendar Now Available

Kent (John Henry Oliver) – It’s now available for collectors and friends of Kent 125 alike. The District of Kent’s 2020 calendar.

The 2020 Souvenir Calendar for the District of Kent’s 125th anniversary is now available for sale at the Agassiz Rec Centre aka Community Recreation and Cultural Centre on Pioneer Avenue.

There are photos for each month in this fabulous collectors’ edition showing Then & Now.

This calendar is an Andrea Chapman creation and is a great keepsake!