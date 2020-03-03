RCMP, APD Involved In Monday Night Arrest – IIO Involved, Suspect Injured (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Abbotsford (with files from 1st Due Media) – On Monday night (March 2@10PM) Police converged on a residence on the 9200 block Mary St at Spadina Avemue.

While officers were positioning outside the building the suspect male allegedly fled from one balcony and broke into a second unit.

Officers tracked the man to a third floor balcony, where the police dog was deployed. The man allegedly assaulted the police dog before an altercation occurred between him and arresting officers. Shots from a less lethal shotgun were fired, striking the suspect. He was arrested on a first floor balcony after reportedly jumping from the third floor.

During the course of the incident the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital for treatment.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca

Pictures and video courtesy 1st Due Media