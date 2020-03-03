Health and Wellness Show Call For Exhibitors – Tradex – March 14 & 15

Abbotsford – The annual Health and Wellness Show is the largest Health and Wellness-focused event in the Fraser Valley, featuring over 200 exhibitors. Don’t miss this opportunity to market directly to thousands of health-conscious guests from the lower mainland.

This year, the show is at Tradex in Abbotsford on March 14 & 15.

Over 200 exhibitors from the health and wellness industry are ready to help you reach your health and wellness goals. Whether you want to lose a few pounds, get more active, eat better, relax, or find natural and organic products, there is something for everyone.

Enjoy keynote speeches on our main Speaker Stage, take advantage of the interactive activities happening, relax in a lounge chair and listen to experts on a variety of topics in one of our Info Pods, enter to win great prizes, and enjoying meeting the exhibitors.

Last Call For Exhibitors

Why Exhibit?

Engage with guests that are attending specifically to learn about health and wellness-focused products and services

Large marketing campaign including TV, Radio, Newspaper, Billboards, Magazines and Digital

Customizable exhibitor ad on The Health and Wellness Show website

Opportunity to submit articles to our blog

Network with others in the industry and expand your business

Gain more exposure with our affordable sponsorship packages

Register Now or visit their website for more information