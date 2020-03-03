APD Arrest Wanted Fugitive in Chilliwack- Travis Nigel Bragg Injured In Arrest – IIO Called In

Abbotsford – MARCH 3 UPDATE – APD stated that they arrested Travis Nigel Bragg. The 25 year old was arrested on Monday night and made a Tuesday court appearance. Bragg was the man arrested Monday night in a dramatic takedown in Chilliwack. IIO is involved in the case as Bragg was injured trying to flee from police as he was jumping from an apartment balcony.

That FVN story with Video is here.

FEBRUARY 18 ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police ask public’s assistance to locate WANTED person Travis Nigel BRAGG

Travis Nigel BRAGG, 25 years old, is WANTED for:

• Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Possession of property obtained by crime (license plates).

On January 23, 2020, while patrolling on Hillcrest Ave, officers recognized a dark Ford F-150 parked in a backyard. It was believed that this truck had been involved in a theft earlier the same day. Officers observed the vehicle drive away from the property, but when they attempted to pull the truck over, the driver revved the engine, rammed an on-coming police car and fled at a high rate of speed.

At the time of this incident, BRAGG was subject to various court conditions, including house arrest and a prohibition on occupying the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

Travis BRAGG is 25 years old, stands 6’1” and weighs approximately180 lbs. BRAGG has short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him. DO NOT approach: CALL 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225, text 222973, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

AbbyPD file 2020-3308