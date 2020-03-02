Picture Perfect Mysteries 3 Filming In Maple Ridge from Monday, March 2 to Thursday, March 5

Maple Ridge – Parts of Downtown Maple Ridge will be busy with fim crews this week. Filming of “Picture Perfect Mysteries 3” will take place in the downtown area of Maple Ridge from Monday, March 2 to Thursday, March 5.

There are no planned stunts or loud noises around the film set of Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

Director Ron Oliver is working with RAC Productions on this.

Expect some traffic and parking restrictions around Highway 7-Lougheed Highway and 22nd Street.