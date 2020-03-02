Next Phase For New Chilliwack Arts and Tech High School – Permits, Zoning For Council To Hear

Chilliwack – Chilliwack City Council shouldn’t have too much trouble pushing through that start of development and zoning permits for the new Arts and Tech High School for Chilliwack.

Council will hold a public hearing at 7PM on Tuesday night. The agenda is here and starts at page 143.

Last December, Victoria provided $15.4 million for a new 600-seat secondary school at the former University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) North campus. In addition, construction is ready to begin on the new, $53.6-million South Side elementary-middle school, which will sit along the Vedder River with capacity for 930 students. The details were made public at AD Rundle Middle School, next door to the new school /Old UFV North Campus.

The UFV North campus will go through a retrofit.

The new school at the former UFV North campus will be a 600-seat facility for students in grades 8 to 12, and will have an arts and technology focus. The building already features classrooms and an auditorium, with childcare on site, and will be renovated to fit secondary school programming. The new school is set to open to students in September 2021.

The new South Side elementary-middle school is expected to open to students in kindergarten to Grade 8 for September 2022. That was already approved by the School Board earlier in 2019.

The original FVN story is here.