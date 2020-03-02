Fraser Valley Homeless Count – Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3 & 4

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack Homeless Count is this week.

This is part of an en devour with the FVRD for a Valley Wide homeless count (See info below).

The Count happens over a 24-hour period from the evening of March 3 to the evening of March 4, with your help.

The count helps organizers to determine how to help those without adequate housing, tracking changes in homeless trends and population demographics and raise public awareness. One of the tragedies that officials see now is that more seniors, who don’t have an income to support themselves, and now on the streets.