Chilliwack Weather Was Average For A February, With A Few Wet Blips

Chilliwack – Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack, send FVN and chillTV a monthly wrap up of the previous month’s weather as well as updates when we have those crazy weather events. February was average in terms of temperature. We had less snow than average. We had more rain days but less rain.

Climate change debaters, you may now proceed.

Data Courtesy Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack, B.C.

Variable February 2020 30 Year Average Mean Maximum 8.16 C 8.1 C Mean Minimum 2.14 C 1.2 C Mean Temperature 5.15 C 4.7 C Rainfall 100.0 mm 177.8 mm Snowfall 10.4 cm. 17.0 cm Total Precipitation 110.4 mm 194.8 mm Days of Rain 19 days 15 days Days of Snow 3 days 3 days Total Days of Precipitation 21 days 17 days Frosts 8 10 Relative humidity average 77.1 % .

The month started wet with strong and gusty, mild south west winds and temperatures peaking for the month at 12.2 ⁰C (6.9 ⁰C above normal).

Hopefully the last blast of wintry lowland snowfalls occurred February 2nd to the 5th. (The minimum temperature of the month was recorded on February 4th at -1.5 ⁰C.) Snowfall totals, during the 3 days, remained at 40% below normal.

For the following 3 weeks mild and predominantly damp conditions returned, with heavy mountain snowfalls increasing the provincial snow pack to > 110 % of normal. A few welcome sunny days occurred, after mid-month, as a weak high-pressure ridge moved across the Province. The month concluded with spring like conditions and temperatures 3.0 ⁰C above normal.

During the month no temperature or precipitation records occurred.

With mean temperatures 0.45 ⁰C above normal it was the mildest February in 4 years. For the 3rd consecutive February, precipitation totals were below normal. (- 43.3%).

Continuing the past 30-year trend of milder winters, T Sum 200 occurred early on February 16th compared to the March 10th average.

The 2020 total precipitation to date is 471.8 mm on 51 days compared to the average of 458.5 mm on 36 days.

Total winter 2019/20 precipitation is at 716.1 mm on 75 days compared to the average of 752.9 mm on 58 days. The wettest winter since 2010/11.

The 2019 /20 winter mean temperature was 3.98 °C, above the average 3.16 °C and the mildest since 2015/16.