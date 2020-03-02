Abbotsford Passenger Lied to Swoop Airlines About Having the Coronavirus – Tried to Have Flight Changed

Abbotsford – An Abbotsford airline passenger lied to Swoop airlines about having the coronavirus (COVID-19) in attempt to get flight their changed. It happened last Friday at YXX. Swoop issued a statement saying the person later admitted to having lied in an attempt to change their flight plan – the airline’s changes- and-cancellation policy requires a medical note to change one’s ticket due to a medical situation. An airline spokesperson said staff took the person’s visit very seriously and sanitized all appropriate surfaces. In the end, that passenger lied. Swoop is not providing any other details.

From Larissa Mark of Swoop airlines to FVN and chillTV:

We did have a passenger who was trying to make changes to a recent Swoop flight they were booked on and identified themselves as having the coronavirus. As per our Changes and Cancellation Policy, a medical note is needed for the change when it is as a result of a medical situation. No medical certificate was provided. Due to the sensitive nature of this claim, we followed up with this passenger, who said they were only making this claim to try and change their flight.

We took this very seriously and sanitized all appropriate surfaces. We do not suggest anyone who is feeling unwell to show up at the airport and to utilize our call centre. The safety of our guests, crew and aircraft is always our top priority and we are committed to providing a safe travel and work environment. Should a guest present ill or fall ill during travel, our frontline teams and crews are trained to handle multiple scenarios and situations that can arise on the ground or onboard our aircraft and have access to real-time support of physicians when requested.

For privacy reasons we are unable to confirm details or additional info about this guest.