Chilliwack-Hope Green Party AGM Will Feature Dr. Carin Bondar – Wednesday March 4

Chilliwack – While Provincial Politicos in the Fraser Valley have lately been focused on the Liberals, the Green party is gearing up for a local AGM.

On Wednesday March 4, the Chilliwack-Hope Green Party AGM will feature guest speaker Dr. Carin Bondar. The Doctor knows as the “Biologist with a Twist” and renowned author and Discovery Channel and National geographic star.

The topic of her talk is: “Are tall tales epic fails? Climate Change in the Fraser Valley”.



The meeting is held in the Alumni Hall at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre at the Chilliwack Secondary School.



You can view the Agenda, Amended Constitution, and Dr. Bondar’s Bio here: http://bit.ly/constitution_agenda_bio

The AGM starts at 6PM with Dr Bondar speaking at 7:30PM.