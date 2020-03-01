Chilliwack Gender Support Network‎ – Gender Revolution – Documentary Screening – Wednesday March 4

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn March 1, 2020

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Gender Care Committee is hosting a public documentary screening of the National Geographic documentary Gender Revolution on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Hub International Theatre, Chilliwack Cultural Center.

This 90 minute ground-breaking documentary explores gender identity in the context of history, science and society in ways never published before.

The screening will be followed by a Q & A panel discussion.

Admission is FREE.

Facebook info is here.

