Chilliwack Company Expands In Building Trailers For Movie/TV Sets (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – You have seen them all over the Valley. The big white trailers for movie and TV filming called “the circus”. These trailers hold everything from make-up and dressing rooms to accommodating the stars.

They are tricky to build and there is an expertise behind them.

There is a local company that builds them !

The Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) announced the expansion of North America Trailer Company Ltd. in Chilliwack. This local manufacturing company is expanding into a 30,000 square foot facility at #5 –44565 Yale Road.

This new facility is needed to accommodate significant company growth and will be in addition to their current location at 48945 Yale Road, bringing total space to over 50,000 square feet.

North America Trailer Company Ltd. manufactures a specialized product line under the JEXCAR brand that supports the motion picture and television industry in Canada and US wide.

All trailers are engineered and built in Chilliwack from the ground up using proprietary chassis and slide-out room designs.

JEXCAR trailers include everything from Wardrobe, Hair/Make-up Salons, Multi Cast units, and Double Expandable Dining Trailers, to luxurious 53-foot Celebrity accommodations.

Paint completed, furniture and electronics in, just window coverings and it’s off to one of the biggest names in the film business… Posted by Jexcar on Thursday, June 7, 2018