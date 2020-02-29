Sto:lo Aboriginal Skills and Employment Training – Spring Break Program for Aboriginal High School Youth – March 16 to 20

Posted By: Don Lehn February 29, 2020

Chilliwack – Sto:lo Aboriginal Skills and Employment Training is offering a Spring Break program for Aboriginal High School youth related to Customer Service from March 16-20.

Seating is limited.

Call 604 858 3691 for more info.

Website info is here.

