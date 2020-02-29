New Access Grant To Make Life More Affordable for Students (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn February 29, 2020

Victoria – A college or university education will be more affordable for thousands of students who are eligible for up to $4,000 per year through the new B.C. Access Grant program.

The new, needs-based B.C. Access Grant will target those who need it most: low- and middle-income students. Students will receive the grant at the beginning of their studies so they can pay for tuition, textbooks, lab supplies and other items needed for their program of study.

For the first time, this funding will be available for students in programs under two years in length, including certificate and diploma programs, as well as for part-time students. The changes nearly double the number of students eligible for support.

The B.C. Access Grant complements the Canada Student Grant for Full-time Students, ensuring B.C. students attending public post-secondary institutions receive up to $4,000 a year to help with the cost of programs leading to a certificate, diploma or degree.

More than 40,000 low- and middle-income students will be eligible for the new B.C. Access Grant, which will be available starting in the fall 2020 semester. 

