Fraser Valley Women’s Expo Friday February 28th – Sunday March 1st – Heritage Park – chillTV’s Small Talk LIVE (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Women’s Expo offers a fantastic day out with girlfriends, Mothers and Daughters to relax, get pampered, and have fun. Highlights of the event include great shopping at over 200 exhibits, free samples, exciting entertainment, free makeovers, fashion shows, informative workshops, cooking theatre demos, food and wine sampling, career and business resources, decorating and travel ideas, entertainment, health and wellness advice, fantastic prizes, and much more. It’s truly the ultimate girl’s day out.

The show runs Friday February 28th – Sunday March 1st at Heritage Park in Chilliwack.

Nancy Guitar from chillTV’s Small Talk is on location this weekend, doing her talk show with YOU !

Profiles for exhibits include Apparel & Fashion Accessories, Beauty and Fragrance, Confections & Gift Assortments, Fitness & Equipment, Fashion & Lifestyle, Hand Crafted Arts, Health & Wellness, Cuisine & Entertainment, Medical Services, Home Decor, Women’s Sports Teams, Nutrition, Skin Care Products, Personal Products, Spas & Salons, Dating Services, Banks and Financial Institutions, Wireless Companies & Technology, Women’s Civic Groups & Clubs, Work Life & Financial Fitness.