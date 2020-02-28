2019 Fraser Valley – Walk for Alzheimer’s

Posted By: Don Lehn February 28, 2020

Fraser Valley – Only 20 per cent of British Columbians surveyed believe their community provides adequate support to help people affected by dementia.

Valley residents can help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. change.

The Walk is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser.

Chilliwack IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s
Address: Landing Sports Centre,
45530 Spadina Ave, Chilliwack, B.C.
Date: Sunday, May 3
Registration: 1 p.m. Walk start: 2 p.m.
Event contact: Ron Angell chilliwackwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org

Abbotsford IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s Address: Gardner Park, Livingstone Avenue, Abbotsford Date: Sunday, May 3, 2020
Registration: 12 p.m.
Walk start: 1 p.m.
Event contact: Brenda Jensen and Cyndi MacLeod abbotsfordwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org

