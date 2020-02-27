REACTION – BC Solicitor General Approves Surrey Police Board

Surrey/Abbotsford – Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has granted approval to create a municipal police board for the City of Surrey – the next stage in the plan to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police department.

Having considered the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee’s report, as well as the recommendation of the director of police services, in line with section 3 of the Police Act, the minister is confident that the key aspects of the transition plan that required more detail have been thoroughly considered.

Chaired by Wally Oppal, the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee included representatives from the City of Surrey, the ministry and independent consultants with specialized expertise. The committee was established in August 2019 to ensure the City of Surrey’s transition plan addressed all key issues, and its work has now concluded.

The Surrey police board, once established, will be responsible for creating and governing the Surrey police department. Responsibilities will include:

* being the employer of the police and civilian employees;

* providing financial oversight for the police department;

* establishing policies and direction for the police department; and

* managing service and policy complaints against the department.

To support the transition process, the Policing Model Transition Secretariat (established in spring 2019) and the director of police services will continue to provide oversight, leadership and support for the Province and the City of Surrey. This will ensure provincial accountabilities, public safety and police oversight are maintained throughout.

All parties involved acknowledge the complex scale of a transition this size and are committed to co-operation and collaboration with Public Safety Canada and the RCMP.

A timeline for the transition will be determined by key partners as this work progresses.

In 2018, the City of Surrey initiated termination of its agreement with the RCMP and the transition to a municipal police force, in accordance with its powers under the Police Act.

In 2019 , while not trying to sound alarmist, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun told the cautionary tale of the trials and tribulations of when Abbotsford went through their amalgamation. There were plenty of headaches in the transition including budget, resources and hiring. In 1995, the Matsqui Police Department and the Abbotsford RCMP detachment merged to form what we know today as the Abbotsford Police Department.

Surrey’s Mayor was obviously ecstatic as he has pushing for this since his re-election.

“In just over one year, we moved from a unanimous council motion to full reality on our promise to deliver to the citizens of Surrey a city police department,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “With Minister Farnworth’s final approval to establish the Surrey Police Board, today marks day one for the Surrey Police Department.”

With a population of nearly 600,000, Surrey is the only major city in the country without its own city police department.

“The time has come, and some would say it’s been long overdue, for Surrey to have a police force of its own where accountability begins and stays within our city,” said Mayor McCallum. “Local responsibility, priorities and oversight will reside within the Surrey Police Board, which will be comprised of our most qualified citizens. City staff will be working diligently with the Province to put the Surrey Police Board in place. I look forward to beginning the work with my fellow Board members to bring Surrey Police to full operational strength.”

The statement from RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards:

Today the City of Surrey was granted approval to move to the next stage in their plan to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police department. We respect that every municipality has the right to choose what type of police force they want for their city. But that is not to say this is not difficult for us. Given the nature of the work we do in the community, we are heavily invested in Surrey and its residents. This situation is discouraging for our members who enjoy policing this community and, in particular, for those who live in Surrey and raise their families here.

I have not seen the report done by the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee, so I cannot comment on the process ahead, timeline, or policing structure during a transition. I hope to be brought into those conversations in the weeks and months ahead so I can ensure the safety of Surrey residents and the wellbeing of members and employees throughout this process.

While there is still a long road ahead, I want to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of local citizens who have shown their support for the great work being done by the Surrey RCMP. There is no denying that we have deep connection with this community, and that is a significant part of what motivates us in our work every day.

Surrey Board of Trade was far more blunt in their criticism:

“The Surrey Board of Trade is disappointed with this decision,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. “The key aspects of a transition plan have not been thoroughly considered which includes costing, labour, training and also public feedback. This transition will create additional costs to the BC Government, not considered in Budget 2020.”

As indicated in the Surrey Board of Trade’s 2020 city budget analysis, Surrey’s budget needs to be about making Surrey an opportunity city. Raising business property taxes by 5.5% with no consultation in this economic climate will lead to further tax burdens on businesses. The Surrey Board of Trade asked all of Mayor and Council to cancel the RCMP transition, improve development approvals, focus on economic development assets, art and culture investments, increase transparency and investments in housing and transportation strategies.

“With everything going on across the country, we need to utilize our current resources to grow our economy.”

“The Surrey Board of Trade, as an independent voice of business, will continue to monitor, observe, and advocate for business and livability in Surrey – that is the purpose of a Board of Trade/Chamber of Commerce.”

“This is a sad day for Surrey. Regardless, the Surrey Board of Trade will continue working with and in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, and any possible future police force, on public safety needs for the business community.”