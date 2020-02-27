Impact Parkinson’s – Seminars In March

New Westminster – IMPACT Parkinson’s was created to make an IMPACT on the quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s and their families and friends by offering programs that focus on MIND, BODY + SOUL.

Lately, Parkinson’s Disease has been back in the news with the cancellation of the concert tour ( and Vancouver date) for Ozzy Osbourne. He just like his father, is battling the disease (His father died from it). No different than Burnaby born Actor Michael J. Fox.

