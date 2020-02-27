chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Guest Anchor: Jenny Clough with The Total Makeover Challenge, Interview With Ken Popove, Mayor of City of Chilliwack and Katie McKay with “What’s On” for March!: February 27, 2020 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
– COVID-19 Wuhan Corona Virus Updates hits a little closer to home
– Waverly Senior’s Village is in the news … again. And,
– The Chilliwack Flight Fest is flying at a very low altitude.
News Director: @Don Lehn
Guest Anchor: @Jenny Clough with The Total Makeover Challenge and Shape Your World Society
Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City!: Ken Popove, Mayor of City of Chilliwack with Berris Karden
What’s On Chilliwack!: @Katie McKay with “What’s On” for March!
