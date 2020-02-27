Big Little Lions Sunday March 8 at Bozzini’s (VIDEO)

Chiulliwack – Big Little Lions play Bozzini’s on March 8. The duo’s sound mixes the new school folk of Mumford and Sons with a dance rhythm that keeps the music sounding light and upbeat. It also doesn’t hurt that their songs are very catchy and aided by how well Austin and Otten’s voices complement each other.”

Sunday March 8

Doors 6:00 Show 8:00

Tickets $ 15 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone

(No refunds – exchanges for a future show allowed up to 48 hrs prior to showtime)