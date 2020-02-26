Why Not? – Chiefs Add Zamboni Driver as Emergency Goalie (Now THIS is Good PR)

Chilliwack (with files from Barry Douglas) – Hey if Carolina can do it with an EBUG and embarrass the Maple Leafs, maybe it’ll work in the Wack?

With the first round of the 2019-2020 BCHL playoffs right around the corner, the Chilliwack Chiefs are proud to announce the signing of emergency goalie Nic Wyatt.

Wyatt currently serves as a Zamboni driver at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

“We saw the other night what happened in the Toronto Carolina game and you can never be too careful,” said Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela. “Hopefully we don’t need to use him, but we’re excited to have him aboard. You never know what could happen.”

Wyatt says he’s excited at the prospect of getting off the Zamboni and getting in between the pipes.

“I’m ready for this challenge should I be needed,” he smiled.

In all seriousness, Wyatt won’t be called upon in a game anytime soon but he will take the ice this Friday, February 28th in the intermission and be tested in a shootout by City of Chilliwack Councillor Harv Westeringh and Councillor Jeff Shields.

You won’t want to miss it!

Tickets are available at https://chilliwackchiefs.showare.com/