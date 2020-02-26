WIN TICKETS to Rosie and the Riveters In Harrison – Saturday February 29 (VIDEO)

Harrison – . On Saturday, February 29th, the Harrison Festival Society continue their 31st Season of the Performing Arts with a performance by Rosie and the Riveters in an evening of songs, social commentary, and vintage harmonies.

Rosie and the Riveters are Farideh Olsen, Allyson Reigh, and Alexis Normand. The band’s name refers to the iconic image of armaments worker Rosie the Riveter and as the name implies, this trio of women began as a group that referenced the vocal style and social change of the WWII period.

The trio has since evolved to develop an entertaining live show full of relevance to the contemporary situation.

Rosie & the Riveters never planned to get political.

Rosie & the Riveters invests 20% of their merchandise profits into women’s projects and businesses around the world through KIVA.org.

WIN Tickets to see Rosie and the Riveters. FVN and the Harrison Festival have three pairs of tickets up for grabs. In the Comment space below- tell us why you want to see them. FVN will pick three winners at random

The show begins at 8:00pm with doors opening at 7:30pm. Tickets for Rosie and the Riveters are $25 and can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604.796.3664 or in person at

the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison and Agassiz Shoppers Drug Mart on Pioneer Ave.