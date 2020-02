Abbotsford – The producer’s of the CBC’s hit television show DRAGONS’ DEN will be holding open auditions looking for the next big ‘thing’ in Abbotsford, BC on Saturday, March 14th!

DRAGONS’ DEN gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of wealthy Canadian business moguls – the Dragons. Successful pitchers will have a chance to earn real investment – from the Dragons’ own pockets.