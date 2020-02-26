Abby PD FREE Electronic Destruction Event – Monday March 2

Abbotsford – Recycle your electronics & protect yourself from fraud. March is Fraud Prevention Month, and AbbyPD and the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) are partnering to help protect your private information after data destruction.

Join us for this event at the Abbotsford Police Headquarters Building (2838 Justice Way) on Monday March 2nd, from 11am to 1 pm., where citizens are invited to bring unwanted electronic devices such as hard drives, computers, laptops, phones, tapes and other small devices storing sensitive data, where they will be securely destroyed for FREE. Electronics will be destroyed on-site to prevent data being recovered from old equipment.