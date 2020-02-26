Abbotsford’s First Homicide of 2020 – Michael Ray Day

Abbotsford – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is requesting public assistance to further its ongoing homicide investigation in Abbotsford.

On February 15, 2020 at 1:42 p.m., Abbotsford Police Department responded to a report of a body found in the 37200-block of Keeping Road. The body has since been identified as that of 36-year-old Michael Ray Day and his death is being investigated as a homicide. IHIT continues to advance the investigation in partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department.

Mr. Day was known to police and his murder is not believed to be a random act.

Investigators know there were witnesses at the scene who have not come forward with information. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, in and around the area where Michael Day’s body was found, in the overnight hours of February 14 and 15. Anyone who drove through the area that night who kept their dash cam video are asked to contact IHIT immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).