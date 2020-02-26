2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament – St. Patrick Wins First Ever Title (VIDEO)

Langley – WEDNESDAY UPDATE FINAL – In front of a standing-room only crowd of 1,100 people on Tuesday night, the St. Patrick Celtics captured the school’s first-ever Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament championship with an 82-79 victory over the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs.

Photos and video courtesy of Garrett James/Langley Events Centre and Paul Yates/Vancouver Sports Pictures.

TUESDAY UPDATE – The top-ranked St. Patrick Celtics and the No. 2 Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs are set to meet in the gold-medal game at the 51st annual B.C. Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament.

Both schools are in search of their first provincial junior boys title.

The Celtics defeated the Walnut Grove Gators 75-61 while the Bulldogs topped the Kelowna Owls 80-60 on Monday night.

The game is on South Court and tips off at 7 p.m. Kelowna will play Walnut Grove in the bronze-medal game at 5:30 p.m. on South Court.

SUNDAY UPDATE – The No. 2 St. Patrick Celtics (Vancouver) face the No. 4 Walnut Grove Gators (Langley) and the No. 2 Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs (Vancouver) battle the No. 3 Kelowna Owls (Kelowna) on Monday night at Langley Events Centre with a spot in the BC Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament gold-medal game.

