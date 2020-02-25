High Risk Sex Offender James Conway Back In Chilliwack Court

Chilliwack (chillTV/CP) – High risk sex offender James Conway is back in court.

Two years ago, residents in the Eastern Hillsides tried to have him removed from the community. He was spotted walking around with his ankle bracelet and locals were not amused, including now former Mayor Sharon Gaetz.

Between 2016 and 2017 the convicted offender was moved from Mission to Abbotsford to the Wack.

His history includes sexual interference with a number of teens. Conway is developmentally challenged.

Conway was back in a Chilliwack Court on Tuesday, charged with a sexual offence involving a 16 year old from January 2.

Court documents state that he is back in Chilliwack Court on March 17.