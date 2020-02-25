Abbotsford Wet’suwet’en Solidarity Protesters Shut Down South Abby Rail

Abbotsford – Last week, two small protests made their point of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters across Canada and in particular, in Northern BC.

On Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism blocks the south rail line in Abbotsford (near Vye Road).

They set up a blockade along the CN rail line running through Abbotsford, Matsqui and Sumas territory.

CN Police and Abby Pd are monitoring the situation according to APD Media Officer Sgt. Judy Bird.