RCMP Searching For Stolen Vehicle Involved In Dangerous Driving Incidents

Chilliwack – On Saturday, February 22nd, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen overnight from Patten Avenue. The vehicle is described as a red 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup with BC plates CP0962 on it.

Since that time, the vehicle, and a driver, described as a white male wearing glasses has been involved in incidents of theft from rural residences and industrial areas, as well as driving dangerously throughout Chilliwack.

The public are asked to keep an eye out for this vehicle. If you spot it, do not approach, but call 911 right away.