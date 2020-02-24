RCMP Bust Two Alberta Men – Crime Spree From Kelowna To Chilliwack To New West To Langley To Abbotsford

Chilliwack – Two men from Alberta face criminal charges as Chilliwack RCMP tracked crime suspects across the Lower Mainland.

The charges stem from a report made to the Chilliwack RCMP around 11 pm on February 18, 2020 of a suspicious pickup truck parked at a housing complex in the 45000-block of Luckakuck Way. Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) investigators quickly linked the pickup truck to a vehicle reported stolen to the Kelowna RCMP.

As officers continued to gather evidence their investigation led them to a parking lot in New Westminster where the occupants abandoned the first truck in exchange for a second allegedly stolen vehicle.

The investigation continued taking police to a service station in Langley where the truck collided with a Chilliwack RCMP police vehicle before speeding away. A 27-year-old man from Calgary running away from the vehicle was arrested by police following a brief foot chase.

In short time the suspect vehicle was located by Abbotsford Police Department (APD) travelling on Clearbrook Road where after failing to stop for police the vehicle crashed into a small pond. The alleged operator of the vehicle – a 25-year-old man from Calgary was arrested by police.

James Chartrand, 27, is charged with failure to comply with a condition of release.

Sebastian Thomas Tait, 25, is charged with possession of property, motor vehicle, obtained by crime, operation of a conveyance dangerous to the public, fail to stop for police, operate a motor vehicle while prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with condition of release.

Both men remain in custody.