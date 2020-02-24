Abbotsford Approved For BC Flood Mitigation Projects

Abbotsford/Victoria – Local and regional governments in 18 communities have been approved to receive their share of more than $12 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding to support structural flood mitigation projects.

The intent is to support eligible applicants to prevent, eliminate or reduce hazards through structural flood mitigation projects.

Since the September 2017 Budget Update, communities and governments throughout B.C. have received more than $40 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF). The successful applicants for the latest round of funding are in every corner of the province.

The CEPF is a suite of programs designed to enhance the resiliency of local governments, First Nations’ communities and their residents. The Province provides the funding, which is administered by UBCM, and is divided into seven streams:

flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning

emergency support services

emergency operations centres and training

structural flood mitigation

evacuation routes

volunteer and composite fire departments equipment and training

Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training

Abbotsford – Cannell Lake Dam remediation:

Total approved funding: $493,000