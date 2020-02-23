2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament – Langley Events Centre – Semi-Final Monday Teams Set

Posted By: Don Lehn February 23, 2020

Langley – The No. 2 St. Patrick Celtics (Vancouver) face the No. 4 Walnut Grove Gators (Langley) and the No. 2 Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs (Vancouver) battle the No. 3 Kelowna Owls (Kelowna) on Monday night at Langley Events Centre with a spot in the BC Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament gold-medal game.

All Tournament (per day)

  • Adults (19 – 64 years old) $ 8.00
  • Students (13 – 18 years old) $6.00
  • Seniors (65 + years old) $6.00
  • Youth (7 – 12 years old) $2.00
  • Children 6 and Under FREE

Full Event Pass

  • All Ages $25.00

All Prices include applicable taxes and charges. Please note there is no outside food and beverage permitted in the facility during the tournaments.

Tickets are subject to an additional $1.00 service charge and additional processing fee when ordering online or by phone.

See the draw from the early action here:

