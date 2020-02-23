2020 Fraser Valley Bandits Super Fan and Voucher Packages

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits announced a flurry of exciting new ticket initiatives Thursday – Super Fan and Voucher Packages. Together, the packages provide fans with the flexibility to choose from an array of theme and specialty games this upcoming season at Abbotsford Centre.

New for this upcoming season, three different types of Super Fan Packages are available:

· Marquee Matchup Pack:

o May 8 – Home Opener vs. the defending Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Champions, the Saskatchewan Rattlers

o June 18 – Heroes Night vs. the CEBL’s expansion team, the Ottawa BlackJacks

o July 23 – West Side Story vs. the Bandits’ westernmost rival, the Edmonton Stingers

o August 6 – The Final Chapter vs. the Guelph Nighthawks: The Bandits’ last game of the season and also an opportunity to celebrate fans as part of a fan appreciation night

· Summer Kick-Off Weekend Pack:

o June 18 – Heroes Night vs. the defending CEBL Champions, the Saskatchewan Rattlers

o June 20 – Basketball Heritage Night: An evening that will honour builders and leaders from British Columbia’s basketball community

· All-Star Weekend Pack:

o July 30 – Throwback Night vs. the Saskatchewan Rattlers: Playing the best musical hits from previous decades

o August 1 – Global Night vs. the Niagara River Lions: Celebrating cultural diversity through music, performance and basketball

Vouchers packages are available in two options: the 6th Man 6-Game Voucher Pack and the MVP 10-Game Voucher Pack. Each package is designed to give fans the convenience of being able to allocate a bundle of tickets across multiple games, thus allowing fans to choose to attend specific games, such as theme nights or other specialty nights that the team will host throughout the 2020 season.

With the purchase of a voucher pack, fans will receive a package of tickets at a discounted rate, while also enjoying the flexibility and convenience of selecting games that best align with their schedule.

Voucher packages can be purchased online or by contacting the Fraser Valley Bandits front office at tickets@thebandits.ca. Season tickets are also available online. The seating map is linked HERE.

With 10 home games played at Abbotsford Centre, the Fraser Valley’s premier entertainment venue, Bandits game days showcase an electric atmosphere that merges entertainment and sport under one roof.

The Bandits begin their second season in the CEBL on Friday, May 8 when the club takes on the defending CEBL Champions, the Saskatchewan Rattlers, at Abbotsford Centre. Season tickets are on sale now at www.thebandits.ca and on Ticketmaster.

For more information on the Bandits, follow the team’s journey on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.