2020 BC Winter Games Wrap Up in Fort St. John – Full List Of Medal Winners

Fort St. John – After four days of exciting action, the 2020 BC Winter Games wrapped up today in Fort St John. Over 1,000 athletes competed in 15 sports at venues throughout Fort St. John and the North Peace Regional District, representing their home zones with determination and pride.

“Congratulations to everyone who participated in the 2020 BC Winter Games! Your achievements and spirit have inspired so many of us across the province,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Thank you to the community of Fort St. John and everyone involved in making these Games a wonderful success. I know everyone will leave the Games with new experiences and friendships that will last a lifetime.” The BC Summer Games concluded with the Closing Ceremony where athletes’ accomplishments were celebrated and coaches, officials and volunteers contributions were recognized. Fort St. John lived up to its hospitable reputation, staging a high quality event for British Columbia’s emerging high performance athletes. A volunteer force of 1,600 people worked tirelessly throughout the event to ensure the best possible experience for everyone involved.

“These past few days have been filled with exceptional competition and incredible experiences,” said President of the 2020 BC Winter Games, Darren Snider. “On behalf of our Board we wish everyone safe travels home and thank you for making these Games so memorable for our community.”

BC Games are the starting point for many athletes as they pursue their goals and dreams of one day representing Canada on the world stage. “The participants will leave the BC Games with new friendships, with successes, and with a new a determination to chase a dream that is truly within their grasp,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. “We look forward to seeing the future success of these athletes, coaches, and officials who performed so well this weekend.”

The BC Games flag was passed to Mike Keenan, President of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games that will take place July 23-26.

Full results and photos can be found at www.bcgames.org.