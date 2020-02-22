TWU Sports Friday – Track Records At CW Championships, Volleyball and Hockey Playoffs

Track and Field

Trinity Western third-year sprinter Grace Konrad (Edmonton) won the 300m title at the Canada West Championships for the second year in row and set a Spartans record in the process with a winning time of 38.93 Friday at the Saskatoon Fieldhouse.

T&F | 🚨GOLD MEDAL & TWU RECORD🚨



Grace Konrad defends her @CanadaWest title in the 300m and sets a @TrinityWestern record with a time of 38.93 at the conference championships in Saskatoon! pic.twitter.com/dCYW9XwmUD — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) February 22, 2020

Konrad’s performance continues a record-setting year for the star Spartan, as she has set TWU’s program record in the 200m, 300m and 400m. On Friday, Konrad broke her own TWU 300m record of 38.96, which she set at last year’s U SPORTS Championships in Winnipeg.

Konrad was one of three Spartans to earn a podium result on the first day of the Canada West Championships, as third-year Praise Olatoke (Glasgow, Scotland) grabbed silver in the 300m and Nick Colyn (Langley, B.C.) took bronze in the 3000m.

Olatoke posted a personal best in the 300m to finish second with a time of 34.16, bettering the 34.61 he ran earlier this year in Edmonton.

In the 3000m, the fifth-year Colyn won his first-ever Canada West medal, finishing with a time of 8:22.02.

On a busy first day at the conference meet, the Spartans had number of impressive personal results.

Fourth-year Jennifer Kits (Langley, B.C.) has a personal best in the 1000m with a time of 2:55.70 (5th).

First-year Joel Perrriard (Geneva, Switzerland) shaved exactly six second off his previous 1000m personal record, clocking a time of 2:33.37 (15th overall).

First-year Ben Montgomery (Calgary) also had big personal best in the 60m hurdles, making the final with a time of 8.80 in the preliminaries before running 8.87 (7th) in the final.

The Spartans multi-eventers also has a number of personal best performances, with first-year Ethan Foster (Langley) leading TWU’s contingent, as he sits second (2610 points) through the first day of the heptathlon, while Dominic Luccock (Delta, B.C.) is third (2595 pts).

Shane Wiebe – TWU Head Coach

“Our medalists were of course highlights of the day, but we also had a lot of strong performances and PBs. Overall it was a very good day for us. There are going to be some that will be disappointed, but there were fewer of those than those who were smiling after their performances. So now we’ll carry on and see if we can build on this for tomorrow.”

CANADA WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS – DAY 2

Feb. 22 – Canada West Championships – Saskatoon Fieldhouse | 11 a.m. (CT) | WATCH

LIVE RESULTS & LIST OF SPARTANS COMPETING AT CW CHAMPIONSHIPS

TWU RESULTS

MEN

300m

Preliminaries

3rd – Praise Olatoke – 34.99Q

10th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 35.92

17th – Luke Chalk – 37.11

19th – Sam Prevost – 37.84

Final

2nd – Praise Olatoke – 34.16

1000m

15th – Joel Perriard – 2:33.37

20th – Kaelan House – 2:42.97

3000m

3rd – Nick Colyn – 8:22.02

14th – Josh Woolgar – 8:55.09

60m Hurdles

Preliminaries

6th – Ben Montgomery – 8.80Q

7th – David Boyd – 7.78q

10th – Nathaniel Savage – 9.16

Final

4th – David Boyd – 8.60

7th – Ben Montgomery – 8.87

Long Jump

13th – Denzel Brown – 6.16m

Heptathlon

Through Four Events

2nd – Ethan Foster – 2610 pts

3rd – Dominic Luccock – 2595 pts

9th – Evan Castellani – 2266 pts

11th – Chris Weiss – 1947 pts

60m

2nd – Ethan Foster – 7.37

4th – Chris Weiss – 7.41

6th – Evan Castellani – 7.42

9th – Dominic Luccock – 7.53

Long Jump

1st – Ethan Foster – 6.50m

2nd – Dominic Luccock – 6.42m

3rd – Chris Weiss – 6.37m

13th – Evan Castellani – 5.32m

Shot Put

1st – Dominic Luccock – 12.07m

6th – Chris Weiss – 10.85m

7th – Ethan Foster – 10.76m

9th – Evan Castellani – 10.74m

High Jump

2nd – Ethan Foster – 1.80m

4th – Dominic Luccock – 1.77m

9th – Evan Castellani – 1.71m

— Chris Weiss – NH

WOMEN

300m

Preliminaries

2nd – Grace Konrad – 39.60Q

Final

1st – Grace Konrad – 38.93

1000m

5th – Jennifer Kits – 2:55.70

8th – Cassidy Hutchison – 3:02.01

9th – Rachel Ward – 3:16.28

3000m

8th – Joanna Williams – 10:26.00

9th – Jouen Chang – 10:36.37

11th – Christina Sevsek – 10:51.29

14th – Natalia Wazny – 11:01.09

15th – Maddie Gibson – 11:13.65

60m Hurdles

Preliminaries

6th – Mowa Adeleye – 8.61Q

Final

5th – Mowa Adeleye – 8.62

Long Jump

6th – Rachel Jerome – 5.56m

Pole Vault

5th – Ana Fonseca Moreno – 3.31m

11th – Maddie Li – 3.01m

Pentathlon

6th – Nikita Bradshaw – 3136 pts

60m Hurdles

8th – 9.73

High Jump

5th – 1.53m

Shot Put

4th – 10.25m

Long Jump

5th – 5.09m

800m

7th – 2:38.69

4x800m

6th – 10:13.26 – Christina Sevsek, Maddie Gibson, Rachel Ward, Joanna Williams

Men’s Hockey

Trinity Western’s men’s hockey team halted a two-game losing streak with a 55-shot, 5-0 road win over the Victoria Vikes Friday at Ian Stewart Complex.

The Spartans had goals from Jarrett Fontaine (Humboldt, Sask.), Logan Casavant (Melfort, Sask.), Spencer Roberts (Stoufville, Ont.), Evan Last (Surrey, B.C.), and Jordan Bogress (Ladner, B.C.).

Last’s second period marker pushed him into sole possession of 7th all-time in the BCIHL points leaderboard. He is the highest scoring point getter in TWU history, now up to 119 points (42 goals, 77 assists).

Isaac LaBelle (Saskatoon, Sask) made 24 saves for the first-place Spartans, which improved to 18-3-0-1 on the season. Daniel Paul and Tyler Rennie split the goaltending duties for the Vikes (5-15-0-1), with Paul stopping 50 shots.

TWU captain Fontaine got the Spartans on the board just 18 seconds into the first with TWU’s first shot of the game to make it 1-0. Casavant then added another just three minutes later to make it 2-0 for TWU, as the Spartans chased Rennie from the game by scoring on their opening two shots.

With 5:14 left in the first period Roberts extended the road team’s lead to three goals, beating Paul after receiving a feed from Josh Bruce (Surrey, B.C.) to make it 3-0.

The Spartans then extended their lead to four goals courtesy of Last’s goal at the 5:10 mark of the second period. Bogress then closed out the games scoring with 7:58 left in the period off a Joseph Sylvain (Girouxville, Alta.) pass.

The Spartans finished 0-for-6 on the man advantage, while Victoria power play went 0-for-5.

Men’s Volleyball

The Spartans men’s volleyball team put up 12 service aces en route to a straight sets victory (25-17, 25-19, 25-21) over Mount Royal in Game 2 of the Canada West quarter-finals Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

The win gives TWU a 2-0 series sweep over the Cougars, as the Spartans now advance to take on Brandon (13-9, 2-0) in the conference semifinals at home beginning next Thursday (8 p.m. PT).

TWU’s 12 service aces were one shy of tying second-most all-time for a single game in program history, as Jackson Howe (Calgary) led the way with five. Howe and Pearson Eshenko (Banff, Alta.) each added eight kills for the Spartans, while Jacob Kern (Edmonton) chipped in 10 and Derek Epp (Winnipeg) recorded 33 assists and nine digs in the win.

Spartans outside Eric Loeppky (Steinbach, Man.) meanwhile recorded six kills, and now sits just one back of TWU alum Nicholas Del Bianco (2010-2014) for sole possession of third all-time in career kills, with 1,297.

The Cougars were led by Chris Byam, who had 10 kills while hitting .471 in the match.

TWU opened the match on a 3-0 run, holding the lead for the entirety of the set before winning it 25-17. The Spartans recorded a total of six aces, including three from Howe. Eshenko added four kills on attack for TWU, with Mount Royals’ Byam also adding four.

After the Cougars took the opening two points in the second set, the Spartans would counter on a 9-3 run to take a 9-5 lead. TWU would then carry that lead for the rest of the set, leading by as much as seven points (17-10) before winning the set 25-19 off a Howe kill to take a 2-0 lead. Howe would add two more service aces in the set, as TWU had 11 heading into the third.

Both teams traded points frequently through the early going of the third set to the tune of 10-10. The Spartans broke free to lead by as much as five points, but Mount Royal would overtake TWU late at 20-19. A pair of Jesse Elser (Calgary) kills however would lead the way for the Spartans, as the home side would hold on for the three-set victory.

TWU hit .329 (41-14-82) in the match compared to Mount Royal’s .232 (26-10-69).

Women’s Volleyball

A game-high 15 kills from Hilary Howe (Calgary) and four service aces from Dora Komlodi (Calgary) pushed the Trinity Western Spartans to a straight-sets victory (25-19, 25-22, 25-16) and series sweep over the Winnipeg Wesmen Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

TWU (22-2, 2-0) now advances to take on Thompson Rivers (16-8, 2-0) in the conference semifinals at home next week.

Howe added seven digs and hit .625 to go with her 11 kills, while Komlodi added 23 assists for the defending conference champion Spartans. Emma Gamache (Langley) chipped in with a game-high 12 digs for TWU.

Winnipeg’s offence ran through Kalena Schulz and Ashleigh Laube, with Schulz contributing seven kills and hitting .190 while Laube added six kills and nine digs for the Wesmen.

TWU opened the game strong with Komlodi at the line, scoring six consecutive points to open the match and take a 6-0 lead. The Wesmen would respond however, going on a 10-5 run to climb back down just one point. The Spartans would then score 10 of the next 12 points to stretch their lead, before the second service ace from Savannah Purdy (Victoria, B.C.) sealed the first set in favor of TWU, 25-19.

Winnipeg came out stronger in the second set, scoring nine of the opening 12 points to take a 9-3 lead.

Despite being down as much as seven points, TWU slowly inched their way back into the set before finally tying it back up at 19-19. The Spartans then took six of the final nine points to win the second set 25-22. Howe added six more kills for TWU, while Laube and Emma Parker added three second set kills apiece for Winnipeg.

After the Wesmen took a 4-1 lead to open the third set, TWU went on a 13-2 run to take a convincing lead of their own. The Spartans would lead the rest of the way close out the match in straight sets, and win the third 25-16.

TWU hit .237 (36-13-97) in the match, while Winnipeg hit .074 (25-18-94).