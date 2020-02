Chilliwack – Join the fun and the dogs for the Mt. Cheam Canine Dog Show, February 21-23 at Heritage Park.

8am-7pm each day.

Free admission to watch and free parking.

Mt. Cheam Canine Association holds two events each year at Heritage Park.

The first event consists of 3 all breed dog shows, the second event consists of 4 obedience trials and 3 all breed dog shows.

Did we mention dogs?